Sunshine and humidity into the long weekend
There is nothing but sunshine in the forecast for Windsor-Essex as we head into the long weekend.
Humidity will still play a factor making temperatures feel like the mid to high 30s.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 30.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Monday: Sunny. High 26.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.