Sunshine and seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is predicting a sunny day in Windsor-Essex with increasing cloudiness near noon.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h early Wednesday afternoon. High 8 Celsius. UV index 2 or low.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

The average temperature this time of year is 11.3C and the average low is 3.1C.