Sunshine and seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is predicting a sunny day in Windsor-Essex with increasing cloudiness near noon.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h early Wednesday afternoon. High 8 Celsius. UV index 2 or low.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.
  • Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 2.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 3.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

The average temperature this time of year is 11.3C and the average low is 3.1C.

