Sunshine and warm weather in the forecast for Wednesday

Sources suggest sunshine on one's shoulders makes one happy.

According to the forecast, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around this week.

Ottawa's sunny streak continues Wednesday, with a clear, sunny sky and a high of 18 C.

Environment Canada's forecast for the capital includes a few clouds Wednesday morning but they should clear out before the afternoon. The evening and overnight forecast is cloud-free with a nighttime low of 5 C heading into Thursday.

Thursday's forecast is sunny with a high of 22 C—the average high for this time of the year is around 8 C—and a nighttime low of 7 C.

Friday's outlook is also sunny with a high of 23 C, while Saturday's is sunny with a high of 24 C.

A few clouds are expected to move in Sunday, but the warm weather should continue. Sunday's forecast high is 20 C.

Clouds and temperatures in the teens are in the outlook for Monday and Tuesday.

Burn ban in effect

With the dry weather, Ottawa Fire Services has issued an open-air fire ban for the city of Ottawa, including for persons and properties with an open-air fire permit.

This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces.

Propane, ethanol, and natural gas outdoor fireplaces and barbecues are not included in the ban.

OFS says the ban will remain in place until conditions improve and the green grass starts to show through tall dead grass.