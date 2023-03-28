Sunshine and warming temperatures in Windsor-Essex

The thermometer could move into double digits on Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.

Things will cool of slightly mid week before going back well above 10 C on Friday with showers and a high of 15 C in the forecast.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10.

Tuesday Night: Clearing this evening. Low minus 1.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness. Rain showers or flurries beginning early in the afternoon then changing to flurries in the afternoon and ending late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 7

Thursday: Sunny. High 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 perc ent chance of showers. High 15.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.