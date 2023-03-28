Sunshine and warming temperatures in Windsor-Essex
The thermometer could move into double digits on Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.
Things will cool of slightly mid week before going back well above 10 C on Friday with showers and a high of 15 C in the forecast.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10.
Tuesday Night: Clearing this evening. Low minus 1.
Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness. Rain showers or flurries beginning early in the afternoon then changing to flurries in the afternoon and ending late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 7
Thursday: Sunny. High 7.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 perc ent chance of showers. High 15.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
