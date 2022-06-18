Sunshine and warmth expected in London this weekend
The heat wave which baked the region earlier this week has finally given way, and Londoners can expect warm and sunny weather for the last weekend of spring.
According to Environment Canada, Londoners can expect sunny skies and a high of 20C on Saturday. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 60 km/h.
Make sure you slather on the sunscreen however as the UV index will peak at 9, or very high, around 1:00 p.m.
Overnight Saturday, Environment Canada is calling for a low of 6C, and sustained winds at 20 km/h but gusting up to 40 km/h.
On Sunday, Londoners will see similar weather, with a high of 22C and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h late in the morning.
Overnight Sunday, cloud cover will increase with a low of 10C.
For the last day of spring, London will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 24C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
There will be increasing cloud cover and a 40 per cent chance of showers Monday night, with a low of 18C.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in London is 24C.
-
Organizers explain why Manitoba Marathon went ahead despite heat warningsOrganizers of the Manitoba Marathon are explaining why the event initially went ahead despite heat warnings Sunday and was only cancelled mid-race causing confusion for runners.
-
'Chaos' and 'travel hell': YVR bracing for influx of travellers as vaccine mandate endsVancouver International Airport is making preparations for an influx of travellers as industry experts warn more delays, not fewer, will be the result of the suspended vaccine mandate requirement for air travel.
-
Crashed Car Awareness Campaign: MADD Fredericton shares visual consequence of driving impairedThe Fredericton chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has partnered with its local police department to bring attention to impaired driving through a very eye-catching campaign.
-
Four Sudbury miners honoured nearly four decades after a tragic workplace incidentIt’s been 38 years, but the memories of Wayne St. Michel, Sulo Korpela, Richard Chenier and Daniel Lavallee live on.
-
Residential school closures didn't end cycle of assimilation, says 'Millennium Scoop' survivor as lawsuit approvedThe certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-indigenous care gave Cheyenne Stonechild a long-awaited sense of validation.
-
'Occurrence' at Red River Ex leaves one in hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are investigating after one person was hospitalized due to an incident at the Red River Exhibition.
-
Police identify victim of fatal Etobicoke shootingToronto police have identified a man who died following a double shooting in Etobicoke last week.
-
Get out the repellant: Experts expect more mosquitoes if water levels keep risingThe team that helps control the Lower Mainald's mosquito population is keeping a close eye on the Fraser River.
-
'A big squeal': Woman recounts coyote attack seriously injuring YorkieA Markham woman is sharing her story about a frightening coyote attack which left her her 9-year-old Yorkie seriously injured.