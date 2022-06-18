Sunshine and warmth expected in London this weekend

The heat wave which baked the region earlier this week has finally given way, and Londoners can expect warm and sunny weather for the last weekend of spring.

According to Environment Canada, Londoners can expect sunny skies and a high of 20C on Saturday. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 60 km/h.

Make sure you slather on the sunscreen however as the UV index will peak at 9, or very high, around 1:00 p.m.

Overnight Saturday, Environment Canada is calling for a low of 6C, and sustained winds at 20 km/h but gusting up to 40 km/h.

On Sunday, Londoners will see similar weather, with a high of 22C and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h late in the morning.

Overnight Sunday, cloud cover will increase with a low of 10C.

For the last day of spring, London will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 24C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

There will be increasing cloud cover and a 40 per cent chance of showers Monday night, with a low of 18C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in London is 24C.