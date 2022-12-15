Sunshine Coast homicide victim identified as owner of burning vehicle, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a homicide that happened on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast in early fall.
Shaun Hoole of Sechelt is the man whose remains were found in a burning vehicle in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Thursday night.
Sunshine Coast RCMP and the Egmont Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire in the 15500 block of Sunshine Coast Highway in Madeira Park, B.C., around 1:10 a.m.
IHIT took over the investigation after human remains were found in the burned vehicle.
Hoole was the registered owner of the vehicle, a white, 2016 Volvo XC90, IHIT said.
"Investigators continue working to build a timeline of Mr. Hoole's movements leading up to his death," said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the statement.
“We are urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Hoole in the days leading up to Sept. 28, who has yet to speak to police or those with new information to share, to please come forward.”
Information can be provided by calling IHIT at 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
