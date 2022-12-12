Sunshine, cold temperatures to start the work week in Ottawa

It will be a sunny but cold start to the work week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -7 C today, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees.

Skies will stay clear this evening and then clouds will roll in after midnight. Temperatures will fall to -13 C overnight and the wind chill will make it feel more like -19 degrees.

It will be overcast tomorrow with a high of -6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -17 degrees in the morning and more like -10 degrees in the afternoon. There will be wind gusts up to 20 kilometres per hour on Tuesday.

Skies will clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to -13 C overnight.

The sunshine will return on Wednesday – expect sunny skies and a high of -5 C.