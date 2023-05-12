Sunshine dominates Windsor-Essex

Seven straight days of sunshine in Windsor-Essex.

A few cloudy periods can be expected Friday and Saturday but the skies clear on Saturday making way for a sunny and warm end to the weekend and start to the new work week.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are around 20 C with the region expected to peak at 27 C on Monday.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 14.

Saturday: Clearing. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 19.

Monday: Sunny. High 27.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 20

Wednesday: Sunny. High 20.