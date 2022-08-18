Sunshine fills the rest of the week in Windsor-Essex
A foggy start to the day in Windsor-Essex with sunshine getting us through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 16.
Friday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
