Sunshine fills the rest of the week in Windsor-Essex

A foggy start to the day in Windsor-Essex with sunshine getting us through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 16.

Friday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.