Sunshine for Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

Lots of sunshine in the forecast for Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

The temperature is starting off on the slightly cooler side at 16 C but is expected to reach 28 C today.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 16.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: Sunny. High 32.

Monday: Sunny. High 31