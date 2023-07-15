Sunshine Foundation grants dream of a new bike for Sudbury boy

It has been a long wait but 15-year-old Sudbury boy Ben Pare has some new wheels thanks to the Sunshine Foundation of Canada granting his dream of a new adaptable bike.

"Oh gosh, this is a very exciting day for us," said Melissa, Ben's mom.

"Benjamin and I love to go outside and his favourite thing to do is to go on a bike. He's had two bikes in the past and he's outgrown them so this is definitely a dream come true for Ben and I, we've been waiting for this for awhile."

Ben suffers from spastic cerebral palsy which has impacts both his mobility and more.

"With his mobility, his spastic cerebral palsy, there's not a lot that he can do but this is one thing he can do where he's just free, free as a bird and we can go for hours on end, as far as he wants to go but in a wheelchair for example, he's a little bit limited," said Melissa.

If need be, the bike will be able to grow with him up to a size of 300 pounds.

Melissa said the Sunshine Foundation is a beautiful group and she's hoping to be able to join them one day herself.

"This is something that's pretty remarkable,” said Amanda Zurkowski.

“I've been with Sunshine Foundation now for almost seven years and this is first time I've seen a dream presentation and it really brings it all together for me. Throughout the year as we're putting on the comedy gala, there are meetings every second week, basically from September to April and there's a lot of work that goes into it and now I realize why we're doing this work. It just culminated for me."

Cory Gladman is a specialist who has worked with Ben and his family and their equipment through Motion.

He helped deliver the bike that the foundation purchased.

"He's (Ben) grown a lot and his old equipment was getting a bit small for him so it was nice to be able to get him into something like this,” said Gladman.

“He’s a really great kid and he loves being outside on the bike.”

Ben was quick to hop on the new bike and take it out for a spin in front of all the volunteers Saturday.

"Today was one of the best days ever, it was pretty remarkable," said Zurkowski.

Earlies this year the Sunshine Foundation in Sudbury made another teen's dream come true with a custom computer.

For more information on the Sunshine Foundation and the work they do, visit their Facebook page.