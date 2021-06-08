Sunshine greets us early, but grey skies loom as the day gets going: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Decent temperatures drive across the prairies again, as we should climb into the low to mid-twenties this afternoon.

Showers slide in from the south, bringing more moisture across the lower third of the province, and into our region tonight.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Sun / PM Cloud

Evening: 21

Wednesday – Morning Showers

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday – T-Storm Risk

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24