Sunshine in London before mid-week rain

After a collection of watches and warnings over the weekend, there are none in sight for the London region as we start a new week.

Environment Canada is predicting some mid-week rain but that is expected to clear by the weekend.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating early in the morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.