Sunshine in the capital on Wednesday ahead of rainy days

image.jpg

Expect sunny skies in the capital on Wednesday and slightly above average temperatures for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine throughout the day and a high of 9 C.

Fog patches could develop overnight and temperatures will drop down to a low of -3 C, but it will feel more like -7 C with the wind chill.

Expect a cool but clear morning tomorrow on Remembrance Day - it will feel like -7 C with the wind chill. Clouds will roll in late morning and there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The forecast high for tomorrow is 6 C.

Expect periods of rain tomorrow evening with an overnight low of 5 C.

On Friday, periods of rain and a high of 10 C.

