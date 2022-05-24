iHeartRadio

Sunshine in Windsor-Essex before rain later this week

Sunshine in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Lira Sykja Okaj)

Environment Canada says to expect sunshine on Tuesday before rain moves in later in the week.

The forecast calls for a high of 21C. UV index 9 or very high.

As for Tuesday night, it will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 11C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

  • Wednesday, mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24C. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high. At night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19C.
  • Thursday, showers are expected with a high of 28C.
  • Friday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 20C.
  • Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23.
  • Sunday, A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.2C and the average low is 10.9C.

