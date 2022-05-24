Sunshine in Windsor-Essex before rain later this week
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says to expect sunshine on Tuesday before rain moves in later in the week.
The forecast calls for a high of 21C. UV index 9 or very high.
As for Tuesday night, it will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 11C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Wednesday, mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24C. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high. At night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19C.
- Thursday, showers are expected with a high of 28C.
- Friday, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 20C.
- Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23.
- Sunday, A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.
The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.2C and the average low is 10.9C.
