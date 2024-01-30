Sunshine is on the horizon for the Forest City

If weeks of seemingly never-ending overcast skies have you dreaming of summer, then a brief reprieve is soon on the way, with above seasonal temperatures and sunshine expected later this week.

For the middle of the workweek London can expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a risk of freezing drizzle.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said Londoners are in store for a cold, cloudy Wednesday before the sun comes out later this week.

“[There is] a lot of low-level moisture lingering around through the day [Wednesday] and a weak front will roll right in Thursday,” said Atchison. “A blocking pattern sets up for the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, lots of sunshine on the way as we roll into February. We’re expecting some beautiful conditions.”

Atchison said this extended stretch of sunny and mild weather is very abnormal for this time of year.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast

Tuesday night: Periods of light snow or drizzle ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 4 C. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h early in the afternoon. High 2 C. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 3 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 1 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High 3 C.

Sunday: Sunny. High 3 C.

Monday: Sunny. High 2 C.