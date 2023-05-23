Sunshine leads the way in London this week

A very seasonal and sunny week is on the way for the London region.

Tuesday will be the warmest day with a high of 23 C. The normal high for this time of year is around 22 C.

The rest of the week and into the weekend see highs ranging from 19 C to 24 C with lows dipping down as cool as 4 C.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Hazy. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 13.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing in the afternoon. Hazy in the morning. High 19 with temperature falling to 15 in the afternoon. UV index 8 or very high.

Thurusday: Sunny. High 19.



Friday: Sunny. High 20.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.