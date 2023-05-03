Sunshine on the way after a little more rain
A string of sunny days is on the way after more cloudy periods and showers on Wednesday.
The temperature will stay in the double digits as showers push through the area in the early afternoon.
The average high for this time of year is 17 C, which the region will see by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Wednesday: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12
Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 3.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High 16.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
-
Trades apprentice in Timmins says cancellations holding him and others backJacob Laneville of Timmins is an apprentice, learning to become a read seal heavy duty equipment mechanic. He is employed full-time, but he wants to complete two more levels of training.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeping his distance from homeless shelter clashSaskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
-
New healthcare centre brings various services to people living in Vancouver’s DTESPeople living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be able to access a variety of health services all under one roof after a first-of-its kind facility officially opened its doors Wednesday.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to courtThe Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.