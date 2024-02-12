Sunshine, possible flurries expected in Windsor
While there is a risk of flurries, it will be a beautiful week of weather in Windsor, with lots of sunshine and daytime temperatures hovering a few degrees above zero.
Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Monday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5 C. Wind chill – 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Monday night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 2 C. Wind chill – 6 overnight.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. High 5 C. Wind chill – 6 in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 3 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.