Sunshine pushes through for the London region

A foggy start to the day in the London region with mostly sunshine getting us through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 14.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.