Sunshine, rain and possible flurries expected this week in Simcoe Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
A mix of sunshine, rain, and possible flurries expected this week in Simcoe Muskoka.
According to Environment Canada, the region will begin the week with temperatures reaching the mid-teens on both Monday and Tuesday.
The weather agency says there's a chance of rain on Monday night before it clears up for a sunshine-filled day on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the rain clouds could make their way back into the region and last throughout most of the day, which will continue into Thursday. Temperatures will hover around 13C for both days.
On Friday, Environment Canada says the temperatures will drop to around 5C with a chance of flurries or rain showers.
The winter conditions are expected to last throughout the weekend.
-
Rescue underway at Peggy’s Cove: RCMPA rescue effort is underway at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkadeThe province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.