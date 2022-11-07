Sunshine ready to blanket Windsor-Essex

There is plenty of sunshine in store for Windsor-Essex this week.

Temperatures are closer to more seasonal conditions but still on the warmer side.

Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 13.

Monday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low plus 3.

Tuesday: Clearing in the morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 16.

Thursday: Sunny. High 21.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Saturday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.