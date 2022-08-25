Sunshine returns for round one of the CP Women's Open

A sunny and humid day is in the forecast for the first day of the CP Women's Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees.

A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of an overnight thunderstorm. Low 16 C.

On Friday, a few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm Friday morning and afternoon. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 24 C, while sunny skies are expected on Sunday with a high of 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.