Sunshine returns for round one of the CP Women's Open
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A sunny and humid day is in the forecast for the first day of the CP Women's Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees.
A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of an overnight thunderstorm. Low 16 C.
On Friday, a few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm Friday morning and afternoon. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.
The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 24 C, while sunny skies are expected on Sunday with a high of 28 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.
