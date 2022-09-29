Sunshine returns to Windsor-Essex to finish off the week

A more seasonal forecast settles in to Windsor-Essex to finish off the week.

Sunshine is back in the region and will stay for majority of the weekend and into early next week.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 6.

Friday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 19.

Sunday: Sunny. High 17.

Monday: Sunny. High 18.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 20.