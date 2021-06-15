Sunshine, strong winds and another hot day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Heat warnings continue across our region today, as temperatures push into the thirties once again.
Winds will continue to pick up steam, gusting to nearly 70 km/h around the noon hour in Saskatoon.
As evening arrives, so too does the threat of thunderstorm activity, as a cold front advances, marking an end of the big heat.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sun / Wind
High: 33
Evening: 32
Wednesday – T-Storm Risk
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 24
Thursday – Showers
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 17