Sunshine to start the day in Ottawa, then increasing cloudiness

It will be a cool and sunny start to the day in the capital, but things will warm up slightly this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies this morning and a high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees this morning.

Clouds will roll in around noon and stick around this evening. There will be a chance of flurries overnight and temperatures will fall to -4 C.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The forecast high is 1 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -6 degrees early in the day.

It will be cloudy Wednesday evening and the overnight low will be -4 C.

On Thursday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C.