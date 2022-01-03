Sunshine to start the week before more snow possible in Windsor area
Environment Canada is predicting sunshine for a few days in Windsor-Essex before a chance of flurries mid-week.
The forecaster says it will be sunny on Monday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high -3C but the wind chill will make it feel like -15C.
It’s expected to be clear late Monday evening, but the wind is staying steady at 15 km/h with a low of -7C.
Environment Canada says Tuesday will also be mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest gusting to 40km/h in the morning. High 2C.
Cloudy overnight with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Windy and a low of -1C.
Wednesday is expected to see some flurries with a high of -1C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high of -6C.
