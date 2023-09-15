iHeartRadio

Sunshine to start the weekend in London, Ont.


image.jpg

Londoners can expect a sunny start heading into the weekend Friday.

According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for some sun with seasonal temperatures.

Fog patches from overnight are expected to dissipate in the morning.

The high for the day is expected to reach 21C, which is the average for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 5C in the evening with clear skies.

Fog patches may develop before morning.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

  • Saturday: Sunny, high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 13C.
  • Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 20C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.
  • Monday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 16C. At night, cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers with a low of 11C.
  • Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 12C.
  • Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 24C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 13C.   
12