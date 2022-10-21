Sunshine, warm weather in Ottawa’s weekend forecast

There is nothing but sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa for the next several days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 13 C today. It will be windy this morning with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour.

Skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will fall to 10 C.

Things will warm up significantly tomorrow – the forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 19 C. The average high for Oct. 22 is 11.1 C.

Expect cloudy periods Saturday evening and an overnight low of 6 C.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C.