Sunwing announce 2023/2024 winter season schedule

Already making plans to escape for the winter? Sunwing will once again offer non-stop flights from London to warm sunny destinations weekly.

Sunwing announced its schedule for the 2023/2023 winter season Friday with all inclusive packages and non-stop flights from the London International Airport.

Cayo Coco is back on the list after several years without service to the island.

Residents can now book with Sunwing to fly from YXU to vacation in Punta Cana, Cayo Coco, Cancun and Varadero.

“It is great to welcome Sunwing back for another winter season offering 4 exciting sun destinations,” Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport, said in a news release. “Cuba has always been a popular destination from YXU and we are thrilled to see Cayo Coco added back as an option for the first time since the 2019/2020 season.”

Sunwing Winter schedule: