Sunwing brings back direct flights to Saskatoon, Regina

Sunwing has announced it will resume direct, weekly flights from Saskatoon and Regina's airports starting in December.

“We look forward to resuming service from Saskatchewan this winter,” Sunwing tour operations president Andrew Dawson said in a media release.

The airline says these routes will be added later this year:

REGINA FLIGHTS

Cancun, Mondays and Saturdays from December 11, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Puerto Vallarta, Fridays and Sundays from December 10, 2021 until April 10, 2022

Los Cabos, Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until April 14, 2022

Mazatlán, Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 8, 2022

Punta Cana, Wednesdays from December 15, 2021 until April 13, 2022

Varadero, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

SASKATOON FLIGHTS

Cancun, Mondays and Saturdays from December 11, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Puerto Vallarta, Fridays and Sundays from December 10, 2021 until April 10, 2022

Los Cabos, Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until April 14, 2022

Mazatlán, Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 8, 2022

Punta Cana, Wednesdays from December 15, 2021 until April 13, 2022

Varadero, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Thursdays from December 9, 2021 until April 7, 2022