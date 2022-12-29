Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3

Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.

The company posted the news on Twitter on Thursday, saying they apologized for the disruption to their Saskatchewan customers.

We regret to inform our customers in Saskatoon and Regina that, due to extenuating circumstances, we are unfortunately cancelling our operations from both airports. The cancellations will take immediate effect & apply to travel from both airports up to and including Fri Feb 3/23.

Both Saskatoon and Regina airports have confirmed the news.

Saskatoon airport’s VP of operational excellence said it was unusual for an airline to cancel operations.

“It's impactful for the airport, and it's impactful for our customers,” Andrew Leeming told CTV News. “People really look forward to those vacations.”

Leeming said it has reduced traffic at the airport, but there were indications that Sunwing would return operations to Saskatoon in a few weeks.

“The remainder of the schedule that Sunwing does have, which goes out to April at Saskatoon is still intact at this point,” he said.

“Hopefully when we get to February 3, which is the information we have, things will get back to something that would seem to be more normal operations.”

Sunwing said that they were still working to get Saskatchewan travellers back home.

“Our team is proactively working to repatriate all customers with cancelled return flights, and more information on rescheduled flights will be communicated shortly,” Sunwing posted on Twitter.

“We are sharing this out on our social pages as well,” a spokesperson from Regina airport said in an email to CTV News. “Sunwing is also contacting passengers from what we understand.”

