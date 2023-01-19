Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination

Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.

On Wednesday, CTV News Winnipeg obtained an email from a viewer saying the company would no longer be flying to Los Cabos, Mexico starting on Feb. 2.

On Thursday the company confirmed that news and added it will also be stopping flights to Mazatlán, Mexico, on Feb. 10.

"We apologize to our valued customers and airport partner in Winnipeg for the inconvenience and disruption. The decision to reduce winter flight operations in Winnipeg from February onwards was deemed necessary due to operational and business constraints that would prevent us from delivering the standards of service our customers both expect and deserve when travelling with Sunwing," Sunwing said in a prepared statement to CTV News Winnipeg.

The company said it is offering people the ability to change their vacation destination as well as a $100 future travel credit.

"We are hopeful that customers will continue to travel with us to more destinations down south, while we work to re-establish a full program from Winnipeg for the 2023-2024 winter season."

In a prepared statement to CTV News Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Airports Authority said it is disappointing to see routes being paused or cancelled.

"Air connectivity plays a crucial role in the community as it helps strengthen our economy through the creation of jobs and provides all those who live and work here better access to the world," the statement said.

Even though the Los Cabos route is being cancelled, the WAA said it is pleased other destinations will remain.

"We look forward to working further with them and all our other airline partners to help meet the needs of Manitobans, and we will continue to do everything we can to grow travel options out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport."