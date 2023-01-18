Sunwing cuts half of flights out of Saskatoon for rest of winter

The Saskatoon airport has confirmed that Sunwing will be cancelling half of its flights out of Saskatoon for the rest of the winter season.

In a statement provided to CTV News, Sunwing advised the airport of its decision.

“Due to extenuating circumstances, we regret to inform our airport partner in Saskatoon that we have made the decision to reduce our flight schedule for the remainder of the winter season with the cancellation of select Saskatoon departures, effective February 5, 2023,” the statement said.

“Cancellations include weekly flights from Saskatoon to Puerto Vallarta on Sundays starting on February 5th, Los Cabos on Thursdays starting on February 9th, and Mazatlán on Fridays starting on February 10th, with the exception of the scheduled Family Day weekend departure to Mazatlán on February 17th, which will operate as planned.”

According to the airport, the cancellations equate to half of the flights planned for Saskatoon.

“Although the airport is disappointed in Sunwing’s decision to cancel some flights out of Saskatoon, we recognize it is necessary to provide guests with the experience they expect and deserve,” an airport spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

“We are thankful that Sunwing has chosen to honour its commitment and continue partial operations from Saskatoon, allowing some individuals the opportunity to fulfill their vacation plans. We look forward to seeing Sunwing return in winter 2023 in a better operational position offering a full sun charter program to Saskatoon.”