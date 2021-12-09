Sunwing flight to Mexico marks start of 'recovery' for Saskatoon airport
A plane took off at the Saskatoon airport at 10:15 Thursday morning bound for Mexico - and with it came a bit of hope.
"I think it's our first step in recovery, a long recovery process," said CJ Dushinski, the airport's vice president of business development and service quality.
The Sunwing flight was the airport's first international departure since March 2020, she said.
The aviation and travel industry still has a long way to go, but the flight was a big milestone, she said.
"I think it was just, you know, a sense of relief, almost a sense of excitement that maybe we're through the worst of it."
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport lost about 98 per cent of its traffic. It's been a difficult 20 months for all airports across Canada, she said.
Things are better today, but the Saskatoon airport is still seeing only about half the traffic compared to 2019.
"We're certainly performing better and seeing things get better but we're not out of the woods yet."
Sunwing's winter program will mean at least one flight a day, while WestJet is returning with flights to Mexico in January and Dushinski is hopeful for more routes to come.
