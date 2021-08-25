Sunwing flying to 11 warm destinations from Ottawa this winter

Ottawa sun-seekers will be able to travel to 11 warm destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico this winter on Sunwing Airlines, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

The airlines announced flights will depart the Ottawa International Airport for 11 destinations weekly between November and April 2022.

“After a trying year, we’re looking forward to bringing residents of the capital back to the tropics under our wing," says Andrew Dawson, president of tour operations for Sunwing.

"With 11 different destinations to choose from, we’ll be offering more routes to the south than any other tour operator from the gateway. Whether travellers want to explore the exotic coast of Los Cabos or the sunny shores of Punta Cana, there’s something for every travel style."

According to Sunwing, this is the flight schedule from the Ottawa International Airport.