Sunwing pulls flights from Sudbury and North Bay
CTV News has learned that vacation airline Sunwing is bailing out of most of northern Ontario this winter.
The airline is cancelling its sun destination flights from North Bay and Sudbury.
Sunwing has cancelled its planned Friday departures from Sudbury to Varadero, Cuba, and its Saturday flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Similar flights planned out of North Bay are also cancelled. Sunwing will still offer service out of Thunder Bay.
Greater Sudbury Airport CEO Todd Tripp says it's "devastating news" for the northern aviation business, and forces people to drive to Toronto in winter weather to catch their flights.
"I can appreciate this was a difficult decision for Sunwing, but without more airports with approval by the Federal Transport Minister to offer CBSA service for international flights, this leaves the air carrier few options from which to operate," Tripp said.
"Many people from our region look forward to the annual seasonal sun program to help break up the long winter. The ability to catch a flight near home instead of the long drive to Toronto was definitely a key factor."
CTV News has sent messages to Sunwing seeking comment, but has not yet received a response.
