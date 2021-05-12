Sunwing resuming weekly Waterloo to Cancun flights this winter

Sunwing Airlines is planning to resume flights to Mexico from the Region of Waterloo International Airport this winter.

Beginning Dec. 13, flights to Cancun will depart every Monday until April 18, 2022.

“After over a year on the ground, we’re looking forward to welcoming Sunwing back to Region of Waterloo International Airport and appreciate their continued support of the region,” Chris Wood, General Manager at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, said in a release.

Before being grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood said the Waterloo to Cancun flight was popular in the 2019-2020 season.

"We’re confident that our community will appreciate being able to travel to the tropics from their local airport this winter," he said.

“Service from the region has been consistently well received for over a decade and we’re sure that residents of the surrounding area will enjoy being able to head to paradise safely under our wing," Andrew Dawson, Sunwing's president of tour operations, said in a release.