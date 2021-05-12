Sunwing returns to Windsor this winter with weekly flights to Cuba

Residents of Windsor and the southwestern Ontario region might be able to dust off the suitcases and return to tropical destinations this winter with Sunwing.

The tour operator has announced they will be returning to Windsor International Airport for the 2021/2022 season with weekly flight service to the popular vacation destinations of Varadero and Cayo Santa Maria in Cuba.

Flights will begin in December 2021 and operate until mid-April 2022. Sunwing flights were not operating from Windsor last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company hopes to return to normal soon.

“Our service from Windsor International Airport has been consistently well received and we’re looking forward to returning for the 2021/2022 winter season,” said Andrew Dawson, president of tour operations for Sunwing. “Our regional gateways including Windsor are at the forefront of our operations and we’re excited to be offering residents convenient departures from their local airport under our wing.”

Sunwing flights were cancelled over last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight schedule from Windsor will be as follows:

Between Windsor and Cayo Santa Maria, Tuesdays from Dec. 14, 2021, until April 5, 2022

Between Windsor and Varadero, Thursdays from Dec. 16, 2021, until April 14, 2022

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sunwing back to Windsor International Airport,” said Mark Galvin, CEO of Windsor airport. “Sunwing provides convenient vacation destinations at a time when rest and relaxation are much needed.”

Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor and the Chair of the YGB Board of Directors, also welcomed the news. “Sunwing is an important partner for YQG and the Windsor-Essex region,” said Dilkens. “We are happy that Sunwing is returning to provide amazing vacation experiences right from our doorstep.”

Sunwing said there are booking options to change or cancel plans easily.