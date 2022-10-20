Sunwing to resume flights out of Sudbury and North Bay

After a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunwing is resuming weekly flights from Sudbury and North Bay this winter to points south.

The tour operator will be offering weekly flight service from Sudbury to Punta Cana and from North Bay to Varadero starting in mid-December, the airline announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to return to northern Ontario this winter season and provide weekly flights to some of the most loved Sunwing destinations from Sudbury and North Bay airports,” Andrew Dawson, president of tour operations for Sunwing, said in a news release.

“After a challenging few years, demand for all-inclusive travel is rapidly surging. Plus, with a cold winter season on the horizon, it’s the perfect opportunity for northern Ontario residents to escape to the sun and enjoy an all-inclusive Sunwing vacation in paradise. What’s more, they can easily travel from their airport of choice, spending less time getting to their destination, for a seamless getaway under our wing.”

Sunwing will be offering weekly flights from Sudbury to Punta Cana on Wednesdays starting on Dec. 14 until April 12, 2023, and weekly flights from North Bay to Varadero on Thursdays starting on Dec. 15 until April 13, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sunwing back to Greater Sudbury for another season,” said Givoanna Verrilli, CEO of the Greater Sudbury Airport, in the news release.

“Sunwing’s direct flight service from Sudbury to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is a very popular and convenient sun destination choice for Sudbury travellers.”

“We are excited for Sunwing’s return to North Bay this winter season, which is providing additional flight options for the region,” added Bryan Avery, Airport Manager for North Bay Jack Garland Airport Corporation.

“With travel restrictions behind us, many residents are eager to get back to the tropics and travel directly from North Bay. We’re so pleased to partner with Sunwing to offer convenient travel options to Varadero, Cuba. With a short flight departing from North Bay, residents can easily leave work, worries and winter behind this coming season.”

