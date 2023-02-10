Super Bowl expected to bring in more than $2.5M in online bets: BCLC

As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off this Super Bowl Sunday, and Rihanna perfects her half-time show set list, B.C.’s Lottery Corporation is expecting to bring in at least $2.5 million in online bets.

BCLC recorded those earnings after last year’s Super Bowl, and spokesperson Matt Lee says the marquee sports-betting event will likely bring in even more in 2023.

“Last year was the record, but just given the overall growth in sports betting, we’re expecting this year to set a new record,” Lee told CTV News on Thursday. In 2022, BCLC reported a total revenue of $2.36 billion--$33 million of which was generated by overall sports betting.

Last year, Lee says that British Columbians spent $2.5 million on Super Bowl bets on Playnow.com, the province's only legal, regulated gambling website. His rough estimate of total bets for the big game in 2022 is tens of thousands.

“For the most part, the majority of prizes are not significant—maybe up to a few thousand dollars,” Lee said.

He says the main focus of the corporation—whose slogan is “Know your limit. Play within it”—is on the health of British Columbians.

On Wednesday, BCLC issued a statement reminding PlayNow.com players to make bets for fun rather than money.

“We want our players to enjoy their experience—whether their bet wins or not,” Dan Beebe, BCLC’s chief operating officer, said in the release.

The corporation launched a new GameSense marketing campaign this week, adding to its list of player-health tools that help people reflect on their overall gambling habits.

Single event sports betting became legal in Canada on Aug. 27, 2021, and is regulated by each province and territory.

Prior to legalization, the Canadian Gaming Association estimated that single event sports betting conducted through organized crime generated $10 billion annually.

People who struggle with their gambling behaviour can call the province’s 24-hour, toll free support line at 1-88-795-6111.