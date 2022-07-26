Super Bowl winner Jon Ryan joins Edmonton Elks
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Edmonton Elks have acquired Super Bowl winner Jon Ryan from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a conditional draft pick in the eighth round of the 2023 CFL draft.
Ryan signed with Hamiltion on July 10 after playing 28 games over the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The 40-year-old Regina product started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2004.
He went on to play 191 games in the NFL over 12 seasons, including 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Green Bay Packers.
He won a Super Bowl in 2014 with the Seahawks.
The Elks are on a bye week, and will play against the B.C. Lions on Aug. 6 in Vancouver.
-
-
-
Sherwood Park parish hosts Papal mass livestreamWhile thousands watched the Papal mass at Commonwealth, around 100 people watched the historic occasion through a livestream at a church in Sherwood Park.
-
Uproar erupts over Canmore company's transphobic emailA Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
-
Blue Door Soup Kitchen serving more people than everThe Blue Door Soup Kitchen in Sudbury has been in operation for 40 years. Officials said volunteers are the backbone of the operation. Sister Nicole Berube has been volunteering here for 18 years.
-
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland as temperatures soarAn air quality advisory has been issued for the eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone that could pose a health risk for some people.
-
Supply shortage for epidurals causing concern across CanadaAccording to Health Canada, epidural catheters are in short supply in four provinces— meaning that epidurals could become inaccessible to thousands of pregnant people who rely on them for pain management during labour.
-
Alberta spots featured on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ helping boost tourism, businessCanmore is the latest spot in Alberta to be featured on The Amazing Race Canada, helping boost tourism and business in the province.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health's monkeypox vaccination campaign expanded ahead of PrideVancouver Coastal Health has expanded its monkeypox vaccination campaign into more cities and is encouraging those who are eligible to get immunized before celebrating Pride.