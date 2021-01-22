A Windsor area woman who was identified in a double homicide in Fort Erie, Ont., is being remembered as an “amazing person” who had a “super bubbly personality.”

Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor and Christina Crooks, 18, of Toronto were found dead after a shooting inside a short-term rental home on Niagara River Parkway, Niagara Regional Police Service said Thursday.

Pannunzio’s friend Kaitlyn Morgan said she lived in Essex as a kid, went to Essex High School, then onto St. Clair College in Windsor.

“She had a super bubbly personality and always made friends really easily,” said Morgan in a statement. “She was an amazing person and would always lend a hand to anyone who needed help. She’s touched a lot of people.”

Police said the victims and a group of others went to the rental house on Monday night and at some point shots were fired.

Morgan said she was shocked to hear about her death.

“This has caught everyone by surprise we are truly astonished and hope you catch whoever did this,” said Morgan.

Emergency crews were called to the rental home around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a disturbance, "possibly involving a firearm." Before officers arrived, everyone had fled.

On Thursday, police issued a photo of a takeout order found at the scene and have asked the public for help identifying the restaurant it came from.

We have received numerous tips thanks to #Media coverage and the public. This remains an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/zIQtP4g57r

A GoFundMe page has been set up with proceeds going to Pannunzio’s family.