'Super fortunate': Riders ink Canadian kicker Lauther to extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed Canadian kicker Brett Lauther to a two-year contract extension.

The St. Mary’s University product has spent the past three seasons with the Riders and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams player in 2021.

“I am super fortunate to be in the position I’m in,” said Lauther. “I’ll never take a day for granted I get to wear green.”

Lauther has highlighted the importance of having a competent kicker in the CFL, kicking memorable walk-off, game winning field goals in the 2019 Labour Day Classic versus Winnipeg and the 2021 Western Semi-final against the Calgary Stampeders, a spot he loves to be in.

“There’s a lot of people relying on [you],” said Lauther. “You don’t want to be the guy letting everyone down. It’s a rush you can’t compare to anything else and I’m always chasing that feeling.”

Lauther was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 CFL draft by the Hamilton Tiger Cats. He said there was motivation in watching the Riders win the Grey Cup on home soil that same season.

“I want nothing more for this to come full circle,” said Lauther. “It has been a crazy past three years and I feel like the fan base deserves another banner and another cup at home would be pretty awesome.”

Lauther has a career field goal percentage of 83.5 and is 85 percent since joining Saskatchewan in 2018.

You know what time it is❗️



���� K, @brettlauther is back with a two-year extension.