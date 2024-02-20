'Super proud': Colby Cave mural unveiled in mental health facility

A local mental health organization unveiled a mural on Tuesday to honour Colby Cave, the former Edmonton Oiler who died in 2020.

Casa Centre's gym now displays Cave in Oilers colours, his Boston Bruins jersey, and his motto: "Be somebody that makes everybody feel like a somebody."

Casa Mental Health and Colby's wife Emily commissioned the mural late last year through the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

"I feel a lot of emotions, mostly just super proud," Emily said. "I always say I was very proud of Colby when he was still alive. But the legacy he's left behind makes me a trillion times more proud.

"When Colby passed away, the memorial fund started, we were trying to figure out what we wanted to do, where we wanted to contribute. And when I met with Casa I just felt like it was a perfect fit. I loved the mission and what they were doing here. I think Colby would really love it as well. We chose Casa and then started Colby's Kids here."

The #18 on the mural is a nod to Boston Bruin Danton Heinen, who donated $18,000 to Colby's Kids after his friend died – $1,000 per goal scored.

Rahmaan Hameed, an Edmonton-based artist, painted the mural. He hopes Cave's legacy, and his work, will inspire everyone who walks into the gym.

"Anytime they look at the mural, they come into this facility, they see all the amazing work that Casa does," Hameed said. "They just feel inspired that today, tomorrow and the days to come can be better and will be better. And hopefully this mural and the legacy that won't be left behind can help them reach that potential."

Cave died of a brain bleed. He was 25.