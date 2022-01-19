Super Saving Special: CTV News Ottawa wants to help you save money
Everyday life in Canada is getting more and more expensive.
Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that Canada's annual inflation rate climbed to 4.8 per cent last month, the highest mark since 1991.
Grocery prices have never been higher, thanks to supply chain issues and rising inflation. Gas prices are soaring. And more Canadian families are finding their wallets squeezed by routine expenses.
CTV News Ottawa wants to help.
Wednesday is the CTV News Super Saving Special. All day on CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA, we will be speaking with experts about ways to save on food, clothing, heating and other essentials.
We will also be taking questions from viewers and listeners on the best ways to save.
Tune in to CTV News at Noon, CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six for the best price-matching apps, other ways to stretch your dollar at the grocery store, and much more.
And if you have any tips you want to share or questions about ways to save, reach out to us by email or on social media.
