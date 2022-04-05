'Super, super exciting': Pandemic pen pals in Manitoba meet face to face

A group of pandemic pen pals finally got the chance to meet in person.

As part of the Senior Buddies Program, residents at long-term care home The Wellington are matched with Grade 1 and 2 students at Beaverlodge School.

For years, the program involved monthly meet-ups, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it switched to letter writing.

Though the letters helped to keep the connections going, the pen pals were excited to meet face to face.

“We did meet before Christmas on video, but this is the first time in about two years they’ve been able to come,” said Ian Plummer a resident at The Wellington.

Samantha Robertson, a teacher at Beaverlodge School, said when she told the kids they were meeting their senior buddies, they thought she meant over Zoom.

“I was like, ‘No, we get to go in person.’ So that was super, super exciting for them to be able to connect with the community, connect with seniors in the community, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Logan, one of the young participants in the Senior Buddies Program, said they got to do a scavenger hunt and look for Easter eggs with their senior buddies.

Now that restrictions have ended, organizers hope to bring everyone together once a month.