Superhero Fun Day returns this weekend at the John McGivney Children’s Centre
Children of all ages are invited to dress-up as their favourite superhero this weekend.
The John McGivney Children's Centre will host "Superhero Fun Day" on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It's a free, outdoor event with food and drinks for children of all abilities.
Families will enjoy the accessible playgrounds, meet first responders, and see "Zoo to You" animals. There's also an opportunity to ride Enwin utility trucks on hand.
Cathy Mombourquette is the manager of community affairs at the Centre.
She’s hopeful for an enthusiastic turnout this weekend, similar to year’s past.
"We have a whole community of superheroes that show up here and they get to take advantage of lots of rides and fun,” said Mombourquette. “So, it's just a great few hours to get away and have some fun for children, both without disabilities and just as important for children with disabilities to come and enjoy everything."
For more information about the John McGivney Children’s Centre, visit their website.
-
Canada says it won't deport international students who are victims of immigration fraudDozens of international students from India who unknowingly came to Canada under phony admission letters will be spared deportation, says Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC).
-
Bids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena come in $20M higher than budgetBids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex were released to the public Wednesday afternoon.
-
Time is running out for debates in N.B. legislatureTime is running out to debate Bills in New Brunswick’s legislature on district education councils in the anglophone sector and local governance commission.
-
Poll finds Manitoba NDP holds comfortable lead over Tories ahead of fall electionNew polling data found if an election were held tomorrow, Manitoba would likely have a new government at the helm.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.