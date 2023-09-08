Superhero-sized Wonder Woman statue unveiled at Bow Valley College

Wonder Woman has found a new home within the Bow Valley College universe.

A 7'6" tall statue of the iconic DC Comics superhero was unveiled on Friday, presiding over the Centre for Entertainment Arts studio.

"She just exemplified something our students would resonate with," said Alison Anderson, Dean of Business, Technology and Centre for Entertainment Arts. "It really shows what the college is about. Inclusivity, creativity, teamwork all those pieces."

Dozens of people packed Bow Valley College's third floor for the unveiling, including the first group of students in the new Advanced Film Production Diploma program.

"I think it's a really great choice," said Kaylee Larson, an Advanced Film Production student.

"I think nowadays we do need more females in the industry, and I think that's a great message to spread."

Larson's fellow student, Sonia Vialeneix, agrees.

Before coming to Calgary for school, Vialeneix spent many years on film sets as a choreographer in Paris, France and noticed firsthand the lack of female representation on set.

"I worked with a bunch of directors and maybe once I worked with a woman," said Vialeneix. "This [statue] is a huge symbol. They didn't choose Hulk or Ironman. I'm really happy they chose a woman."

For Anderson, the decision to have Wonder Woman immortalized on campus was a no brainer and a sign of the growing demand for inclusivity and diversity within the creative industries.

"It has predominantly been a male-driven industry," said Anderson. "But we're seeing more women in it. In our Game Development Program, at our very first intake, we actually had more females than males."

The statue is already turning heads, with many students flocking to snap a selfie with the superhero.

Soon the public will be able to take a picture with Princess Diana from Themyscira as well.

Bow Valley College will be hosting an Open House on Oct. 21, which just so happens to be "Wonder Woman Day," celebrating her debut in the 1940s.