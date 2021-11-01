Superheroes and Squid Game: A Winnipeg shop's most popular Halloween costumes

With Halloween taking place over the weekend, it's time to find out the most popular costumes.

Taylor-Marie Wood, a sales associate at Gags Unlimited, told CTV News Winnipeg superheroes once again reign supreme.

"This year for sure, I'd have to say superheroes are very in," she said.

Wood noted there's also a new costume this year rivalling the classic hero costume.

"The other thing is “Squid Game.” It's been a huge one that people have been asking for non-stop," Wood said.

Wood said costumes that reference current TV shows and movies, like “Squid Game” or “Cruella,” highlight current pop-culture trends.

"People want to be current, new and in and hip. So people think that because a movie came out this year, if they dress in that costume from it, they are doing the norm. It's what everybody is doing and thinks it's what they should be doing," she said.

"It's fun to immerse yourself in whatever is going on in the world."

Another unique costume in demand this year is the inflatable dinosaur suit, which is featured in a variety of viral videos.

"The inflatable dinosaur costumes. Those ones people have been looking for like crazy. Anything inflatable is big and in," Wood said.

Along with all of the new costumes, Wood said horror classics remain a popular choice too.

"Michael Myers is always a popular costume that has been asked for a million times. Same with Jason," she said.